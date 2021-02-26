Tokyo high schools ask students to certify hair color not altered: NHK

Nearly half of Tokyo high schools ask students with hair that is wavy or not black to submit certificates confirming that their hair is not artificially altered, public broadcaster NHK has reported.
Of 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, 79 ask for these certificates signed by parents, NHK said on Thursday, citing information the Japanese Communist Party obtained from the metropolitan government.
In Japan, many schools have strict rules about hair color, accessories, make-up and uniforms, including the length of skirts for girls.
Tokyo's board of education told NHK that the hair certificates are not compulsory. But the broadcaster said only five of the 79 schools make it clear in writing that students aren't required to submit them.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
8 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
The future drones must be brainwashed and made to fear the rules...
Thomas Goodtime
Like the idiotic people wanting to restart Go To Travel, these people in charge of schools really can't help themselves can they. Ridiculous
Asiaman7
Not compulsory, but likely beneficial to any high school student who might not want to appear troublesome and who may eventually need the cooperation of the school administration/teachers to get into a good university.
Do the hustle
“The nail that stands up must be hammered down!”
Yubaru
What bs, having to "certify" your hair isnt dyed. I am ever so glad that my own kids are past the age of this!
TuxedoMichael
"Hammers" CAN be destroyed!
zichi
Infringement of privacy
Ricky Sanchez
I can't wait until my kids are required to do this! They are half American and Half Japanese. They have light brown hair. We will be slapping the school with a lawsuit for racial discrimination once they ask for this. If they are not asking ALL students to certify this, then that is discrimination. Already have done my research and found a good lawyer. I will be the sole person that changes this...watch...