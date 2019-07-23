Tokyo holds test to ease highway traffic during Olympics

Tokyo conducted a large-scale highway test on Wednesday in an attempt to ensure smooth traffic during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Experts believe that traffic congestion will double during the Summer Games in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where at least eight million commute each day.
The full-day test involving major highways in the capital and neighboring areas, which started at midnight, is aimed at finding ways to achieve a reduction of up to 30 percent in traffic during the quadrennial sporting event.
It could cause considerable congestion during rush hours. The same test will be carried out on Friday, when traffic is heavier than normal.
In the tests, 49 entry points to the Metropolitan Expressway and one on the Chuo Expressway will be closed in stages depending on congestion.
Four entrance and exit points on the Metropolitan Expressway that lead to areas near event locations, including the New National Stadium and the athletes' village, will be closed throughout the day.
The number of lanes at 11 major tollgates on the Metropolitan Expressway and other highways linked to it will be reduced, while green traffic signals will be of shorter duration at about 120 places on one of the major ring roads for half a day.
An additional 650,000 spectators and tourists are expected to flow into the metropolitan area on peak days during the 2020 Olympics between July 24 and Aug. 9, followed by the Paralympics from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6, according to an estimate by Chuo University professor Azuma Taguchi.
Officials are considering other measures. Besides calling on people to drive less, they are planning to implement a "road pricing" system that adjusts highway tolls depending on the time of day.
Under the current plan, drivers on designated highways will have to pay an additional 1,000 yen ($9) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Those travelling through the capital between midnight and 4 a.m. will have the usual cost halved.
A senior official at the transport ministry, while recognizing that the plan places a heavy burden on commuters, said, "We are most afraid of disturbances caused by heavy congestion."
Other Olympic host cities have implemented restrictions, with private vehicles allowed on alternate days depending on whether license plates are odd or even. However, such a plan was not deemed viable for a city like Tokyo.
Major railway and subway operators in the metropolitan area plan to extend operating hours during the games, while companies will be encouraged to adjust their distribution routes and have employees work from home.
Toyota Motor Corp. said it will allow 1,600 of its Tokyo-based employees to telecommute during the Summer Games. Office equipment maker Ricoh Co. has said it will close its headquarters in the capital during the period.© KYODO
Yubaru
SO? The average person does not work for either of these companies! I would also make a bet that the Ricoh employees are going to have to pay for it somewhere down the line as well!
Yubaru
I would hate to be a driver on the "other side" of those tollgates when they close! The congestion is going to be a nightmare. I'll bet the media plays it's part and doesnt report about all the bitching and moaning that will be going on as well!
EVERYONE will be putting on a "happy-face" to support Dear Leader for the Olympics!
hooktrunk2
Oh wonderful(not) Less expressway entrances? Already you have to travel several kilometers out of your way just to fine one. Many times entrances and exits are even not in the same place.
Omachi
It would have been better to find a way to accommodate 30% more traffic, not less. Such as strictly observing no parking/no stopping restrictions on roads, timing traffic lights for throughput, placing more police at intersections, increasing speed limits where it can be done safely, ticketing anyone who lines up in the roadways for access to full parking lots, etc. Instead they choose to throttle.