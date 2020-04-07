Tokyo hotel prepares to accept virus patients with mild symptoms

A Japanese Self-Defense Forces soldier works in a hotel that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to free up hospital beds, in Tokyo, on Tuesday.

A hotel in central Tokyo will start accepting novel coronavirus patients with mild or no symptoms Tuesday as the metropolitan government seeks to hospitalize only the seriously ill to ease the strain on the health care system.

The hotel, Toyoko Inn Tokyo-eki Shin-ohashi Mae, which has been rented by the Tokyo government, can host some 100 people who are infected with the pneumonia-causing virus, but only those whose body temperature has been lower than 37.5 C in the last 24 hours.

With more than 1,100 people found to have been infected with the virus by Tuesday, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said her government plans to rent more hotels to secure about 1,000 hotel rooms and vacate hospital beds for those in serious condition.

Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

In the morning, members of the Ground Self-Defense Force were seen bringing supplies to the hotel as the facility near Tokyo Station was unveiled to the media.

"We would like to help so we can monitor the health (of the patients) and make their stay as comfortable as possible," said Kaori Okamoto, a Tokyo government official in charge of the preparations.

Doctors will be present at the hotel during the day, while Tokyo officials and nurses will be working there around the clock. The officials and patients will use separate elevators and routes to avoid contact, according to the Tokyo government.

The local government said it will shoulder the costs of the patients' transportation, meals and stay.

Last week, the Japan Medical Association warned of a collapse in the health care system as the number of people with the virus continued to grow.

A nursing care facility in Tokyo's Ota Ward, where a dozen people were found to be infected with the virus, said eight suffering mild symptoms had to remain temporarily at the facility as it could not find a hospital that would accept them.

