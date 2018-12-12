Tokyo hotel to trial newly-developed wooden straws, ban plastic

A hotel operator in Tokyo said Tuesday it will trial from January wooden straws in its restaurant while banning plastic straws in dining facilities and its bar by next April amid global efforts to reduce marine plastic pollution.
The new disposable straws, developed by The Capitol Hotel Tokyu Co and wooden house builder Aqurahome Co, are made by curling thinly sliced domestic plantation timbers obtained after they had been cut down in forest thinning operations.
The straws, the brainchild of environmental journalist Yuri Takeda, will be used in the hotel's restaurant "ORIGAMI" from Jan 16.
The move came as major companies including coffee chain Starbucks Corp and Walt Disney Co are stepping up efforts to ditch plastic straws in an effort to protect the marine environment.
Other similar companies have begun distributing alternatives such as paper straws.
The hotel and the residential construction company said they hope the use of wooden straws will improve people's understanding of sustainable forestry. Practices like the thinning of plantation forests promote the growth of the remaining trees.
Although the wooden straws cost as much as several dozen yen each, as compared to plastic straws which cost just 1 yen, they aim to lower the cost by expanding their use.© KYODO
Maria
A great move. Stainless steel straws have been around for a short while, but I suppose people would steal them. Also, harder to clean.
I'm struggling here. Are we meant to guess how much they might be? Less than a hundred yen, but more than fifty? I guess around sixty yen.
Yubaru
Several dozen yen each? Come on, can't you do better than that?
Straws can be made out of less invasive materials and dont need to cost an arm and a leg either! This is just another gimmicky item here that will allow the hotel chain to charge more for a drink under the guise of "saving the environment"!
ifd66
Why is it fully abled adults have been deluded into thinking they need a straw for so many different drinks these days?
The packaged drinks industry (including all the cafe's which now churn out drinks accompanied by plastic straw/cup/lid ... is not much better than the fossil fuel industry.
Both in dire need of regulation.
Insane Wayne
They are going to pick them out of the trash and "wash" them. People are going to get sick. It is a terrible idea. Somethings need to be disposable and plastic is a fantastic material.
papigiulio
Is it hygienic? paper straws seem better, paper can be recycled. But I guess even paper would need some sort of plastic coating.
that person
Except for smoothie/shake type drinks, just ban straws altogether and call it a day already. Why such a big project?!
Strangerland
No, they don't. They just make them kind of thick and sturdy, more towards a cardboard than paper.
I can't stand them though, even just typing it is giving me goosebumps. I really don't like paper straws, though I really should learn to.
zizou2016
In the same time, I see more and more plastic in candies and biscuits packs, 1 biscuit 1 plastic
My coworker brought back an Omiyage , some mochibwith anko inside. This used to be altogether in the pack, but this time each Michi was surrounded by plastic,
Why no move to change that?
jimbly
I saw them presenting this on the news last night.
The woman was using these straws to drink from a plastic cup...
oh the irony
Maria
The only people who need straws are those who have mobility issues, and have difficulty holding or reaching for a cup.
"I'm wearing lipstick" does not qualify as a need. For years I have been railing against how bars and restaurants would automatically put a straw in a drink without asking. Things have improved somewhat, but it happened for the first time in ages the other day, and I was so annoyed. That's what happens when you let people buy you a drink. :(
hooktrunk2
And would you like a side of splinters with your drink today sir?
Anyway I hope it works out.
Goodlucktoyou
So they will be expensive. In other words, cut down rainforest overseas and pay slave wages to get them produced.
Kag
Nice to have innovation out of it.
I think Japan recycles so much that people don't look at waste the same.
I'm curious about how the whole recycling process works as it can give a false sense of comfort that all the waste is not "wasted".
Disillusioned
Paper straws are much better. They are much cheaper too. The cost of these wooden straws of 'several dozen yen' (whatever that means) will be prohibitively expensive for most restaurants. I'm also curious how long they take to break down in the environment. Wood floats and they will end up in the ocean just like the plastic straws and cause just as much damage to marine life. Paper straws break down in a matter of hours in seawater.
Oh, and, paper straws are wax coated, just to clear up the petty argument above.
Derek Grebe
Why do grown-ups need straws at all? Just drink your drink like an adult, for fuxache.
Strangerland
There may be coated paper straws, but the paper straws I’ve used weren’t coated.
kohakuebisu
"Several dozens of yen" is a bad translation of the natural Japanese expression 数十円.
It's "bad" because it is unnatural and invites ridicule from the unsympathetic reader.
It could just mean 20-30 yen, but there is the potential for it to be so ambiguous as to be best omitted. The best translation would probably be "many times more than plastic straws" because that is what 数十円 per straw is.
Peter14
Before plastic straws they had paper straws with a thin coating of wax to water proof the straw. They can be recycled and use waste from the wood industries.
Yubaru
Not all
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Companies/Nippon-Paper-develops-paper-straws-just-as-strong-as-plastic-ones
Nessie
Who are all these people who are too precious to sip their drink directly? This is why I order drinks without ice.
HollisBrown
A good start.
Now, what about all the biscuits individually wrapped in plastic, sitting in a plastic tray, wrapped in more plastic?
Halwick
Well, some grown-ups, especially the invalid and the elderly with difficulty swallowing liquids has a need for straws.
Agree! "Saving the environment" nothing more than "green greed".
that person
@zizou2016
I wish i could give you 100 thumbs up!
Yes, straws are an issue, but you'd save WAY MORE plastic by regulating packaging
aikodesho
Last time I used a straw was either for a slurpy or bubble tea drink. Companies are just trying to show they are being eco-conscious by saying they will ban straws, when straws are the least of the plastics that is in overuse. If they really want to make a difference, they should look at their whole operation.
Manufacturers need to reduce the amount of unnecessary packaging and regulation is needed. Government needs to go more than just promote Recycling as it doesn't put a stop to overuse. Even the Recycling itself often is to export those plastics overseas for someone else to handle. Recycling isn't cheap, as it waste time and energy too.
Basic 3 Rs is REDUCE, REUSE & lastly RECYCLE.
As consumers, we can refuse plastic bags, straws and be selective in our choices.
lostrune2
Yes, but what would happen when lovers can't share a drink with 2 straws anymore, lol
juminRhee
Hollow Rice noodle or pasta straws. Can be used also in cup noodles. No waste.
Samit Basu
The emerging substitute for plastic straw is paper straw.
Paper straw is the most likely substitute for plastic straw in terms of cost and biodegradability.
Scrote
Paper straws were common when I was young. After a while they would become soggy and collapse. Still, unless you are 2-5 years old why do you need a straw?
Strangerland
Well, no one 'needs' one, any more than you 'need' a cup, since you could just drink out of your hands. But both a cup and a straw make it easier. I'm not clear on how exactly using a straw is a childish thing.
kashikoioyaji
A small step in the right direction imho. It would also be nice to see a campaign aimed at reducing the amount of unnecessary plastic packaging, perhaps beginning by educating (or attempting to educate?) Japanese consumers regarding sustainable alternatives?