 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo high-end hotel operators to be warned for alleged cartel-like price info sharing

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's antitrust watchdog plans to warn 15 operators of high-end Tokyo hotels for regularly communicating their respective room prices and occupancy rates, deeming the practice as approaching cartel behavior, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The properties subject to the warning include the Hotel New Otani, Hyatt Regency, Imperial Hotel Tokyo, Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, The Okura Tokyo and the Palace Hotel Tokyo.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission has notified the firms of its impending issuance of administrative guidance that will call for them to cease the practice. The move comes as hotel room rates soar in the Japanese capital due to an influx of overseas visitors.

Sales representatives working for the companies gathered nearly every month to share information, including plans for future room prices, the source said, noting the hotels have been holding meetings for decades.

The watchdog's probe did not allege cartel-like collusion, such as collectively raising or setting room rates, and said the gatherings are no longer held, according to the source.

Many hotels in Japanese metropolitan areas saw room rates rise to record highs in fiscal 2024 ended this March, according to credit research firm Tokyo Shoko Research.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

… as hotel room rates soar in the Japanese capital due to an influx of overseas visitors.

Were the higher hotel prices due solely “to an influx of overseas visitors”?

The Japan Fair Trade Commission seems to be asserting that collusion and price fixing had become an established practice.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

This also filters through to all levels of hotels to the point some business people find it too expensive to travel for their work. I often stay in the Tokyo area and during 1 year the price of the hotel I stay at fluctuate from ¥10,000 all the way up to ¥20,000 and that seems to coincide with the high end hotel fluctuations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo