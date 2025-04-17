Tokyo high-end hotel operators to be warned for alleged cartel-like price info sharing

Japan's antitrust watchdog plans to warn 15 operators of high-end Tokyo hotels for regularly communicating their respective room prices and occupancy rates, deeming the practice as approaching cartel behavior, a source close to the matter said Thursday.
The properties subject to the warning include the Hotel New Otani, Hyatt Regency, Imperial Hotel Tokyo, Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, The Okura Tokyo and the Palace Hotel Tokyo.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission has notified the firms of its impending issuance of administrative guidance that will call for them to cease the practice. The move comes as hotel room rates soar in the Japanese capital due to an influx of overseas visitors.
Sales representatives working for the companies gathered nearly every month to share information, including plans for future room prices, the source said, noting the hotels have been holding meetings for decades.
The watchdog's probe did not allege cartel-like collusion, such as collectively raising or setting room rates, and said the gatherings are no longer held, according to the source.
Many hotels in Japanese metropolitan areas saw room rates rise to record highs in fiscal 2024 ended this March, according to credit research firm Tokyo Shoko Research.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Were the higher hotel prices due solely “to an influx of overseas visitors”?
The Japan Fair Trade Commission seems to be asserting that collusion and price fixing had become an established practice.
Alongfortheride
This also filters through to all levels of hotels to the point some business people find it too expensive to travel for their work. I often stay in the Tokyo area and during 1 year the price of the hotel I stay at fluctuate from ¥10,000 all the way up to ¥20,000 and that seems to coincide with the high end hotel fluctuations.