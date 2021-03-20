Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Pakutaso
national

Tokyo likely to reduce age limit on kids in opposite-sex public baths, report says

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

In Japan, communal bathing at hot springs (onsen) or neighborhood public baths (sento) is usually a single-sex activity. An exception, though, is made for young children. In much the same way as no one freaks out over a father taking his preschool-age daughter into a public men’s room to use the bathroom, or a mother taking her son of the same age into the ladies’ room, little kids can generally use either the men’s or women’s bath, as long as they’re accompanied by a parent of the corresponding sex.

Of course, at some age that leniency expires, and boys become barred from the women’s bath, and girls from the men’s. Culturally speaking, the cut-off age is sort of a gray area, but in Tokyo the law currently says that children in the opposite sex’s bath area must be no older than 9. However, that’s likely to change soon, as according to news service FNN Prime the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will soon be knocking the age limit down to six years old.

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare conducted a survey, asking at what age it becomes “embarrassing” for a child to be in the opposite sex’s bath. Whether the responses came from children themselves or adults is unclear, but the results were:

● 5 years old: 16.1 percent

● 6 years old: 27 percent

● 7 years old: 21.2 percent

● 8 years old: 13.4 percent

● 9 years old: 7 percent

● Other: 15.3 percent

A key factor in six years old being the most common answer is likely that that’s also the age at which most Japanese children start elementary school. It’s possible that a six-year-old in a neighborhood sento could theoretically end up having to share a bathtub with an opposite-sex classmate who’s with their respective-sex parent, which could make for an uncomfortable atmosphere in the classroom.

That might make it sound like limiting opposite-sex bath admission to children five or younger would be the more sensible decision, but with most Japanese children celebrating their sixth birthday before finishing preschool, it’s likely the switch to a “six years old or younger” rule is considered the simpler, most easily implemented change.

FNN claims that at the urging of the national government, the new age limit for mixed bathing in Tokyo is likely to be formally approved by the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly in June, and put into effect shortly thereafter.

Source: FNN Prime Online

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese women show overwhelming resistance to unisex bathrooms in survey

-- When is it OK to take a naked hot spring bath with your Japanese girlfriend/boyfriend?

-- Japanese dating site’s picture of ideally attractive woman: young, no sleeves, college education

© SoraNews24

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel