national

Tokyo reports 331 new coronavirus infections

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 331 coronavirus infections on Sunday, down from 429 the previous day.

Of the total, 212, or 64%, are in their 20s and 30s.

Tokyo's daily tallies have been running high since late July, mostly staying above 300 and hitting a record of 472 on Aug 1.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the virus pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."

Sunday's number brought the capital's cumulative total to 15,867.

With Japan's summer holiday season starting Saturday, Gov Yuriko Koike has requested that Tokyoites avoid traveling or returning to their hometowns.

