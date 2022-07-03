Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo marks record 9th day of temperatures above 35 C

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo marked a record ninth straight day of temperatures above 35 C on Sunday as high pressure systems covering the Japanese archipelago kept the heat wave going, the weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the mercury hit 35.3 degrees in central Tokyo just after noon, breaking the previous record of eight straight days of high temperatures set in 2015 from July 31 through Aug. 7.

Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, recorded a temperature of 36.2 C by noon, while Fukushima, northeastern Japan, and Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, logged 35.6 C.

The agency has issued advisories over the heat, urging people to drink water frequently and take measures against heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

only 10 more weeks of mugginess to go...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

