Tokyo Medical University also manipulated male applicants' scores: sources

4 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo Medical University subtracted entrance exam points for male applicants who were taking the test for at least the fourth time to curb admissions of such examinees, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The revelation came after the medical college was found to have deducted entrance exam points from all female applicants to keep the ratio of women studying at the university at around 30 percent.

The score manipulations were ordered by former Chairman Masahiko Usui, 77, with former President Mamoru Suzuki, 69, and a university official also involved, the sources said.

The conduct was discovered in the wake of a bribery scandal involving the university's top executives and a senior education ministry official.

In July, Usui and Suzuki resigned as the chairman and president of the university, respectively, following allegations that they bribed a bureaucrat, Futoshi Sano, 59, in the form of guaranteeing his son's enrollment in exchange for a government subsidy. All three have since been indicted.

The entrance exam bias came to light in the course of an internal investigation by the university's lawyers in the wake of the bribery scandal. The lawyers' report is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The practice of deducting exam points for female applicants likely began around 2010 and was apparently meant to avoid a shortage of doctors at affiliated hospitals.

The medical college believed female doctors often resign or take long leave after getting married or giving birth, leading to potential shortfalls, sources said earlier.

4 Comments
The shaving of exam points for women "likely" began around 2010.... what? "Likely", this is Japan, therefore when they say "likely", it was more "likely" that it started well before then. I mean we wouldn't want to make it look any worse than it is.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

They're happy enough to take their money though. What appalling behaviour - someone keeps on trying, and instead of being neutrally pragmatic and cutting people off after three tries as a general rule, they punish their efforts by stealing their points! I hope they get taken to court, and that the people they scammed wipe the floor with them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The medical college believed female doctors often resign or take long leave after getting married or giving birth, leading to potential shortfalls, sources said earlier.

No shite Sherlock. So educate and train more, so there is no potential shortfall!

There are far too many places in Japan that have a severe shortage of qualified doctors, so don't go and say BS like this!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Private medical schools do not have to be the same with national medical schools.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

