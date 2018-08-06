Tokyo Medical University also manipulated male applicants' scores: sources

Tokyo Medical University subtracted entrance exam points for male applicants who were taking the test for at least the fourth time to curb admissions of such examinees, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The revelation came after the medical college was found to have deducted entrance exam points from all female applicants to keep the ratio of women studying at the university at around 30 percent.

The score manipulations were ordered by former Chairman Masahiko Usui, 77, with former President Mamoru Suzuki, 69, and a university official also involved, the sources said.

The conduct was discovered in the wake of a bribery scandal involving the university's top executives and a senior education ministry official.

In July, Usui and Suzuki resigned as the chairman and president of the university, respectively, following allegations that they bribed a bureaucrat, Futoshi Sano, 59, in the form of guaranteeing his son's enrollment in exchange for a government subsidy. All three have since been indicted.

The entrance exam bias came to light in the course of an internal investigation by the university's lawyers in the wake of the bribery scandal. The lawyers' report is expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

The practice of deducting exam points for female applicants likely began around 2010 and was apparently meant to avoid a shortage of doctors at affiliated hospitals.

The medical college believed female doctors often resign or take long leave after getting married or giving birth, leading to potential shortfalls, sources said earlier.

