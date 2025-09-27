Tokyo metropolitan government launches International Residents Support Center

To support current and prospective foreign residents and their families who are considering starting a business in Tokyo, or who are already doing business here, the Tokyo metropolitan government will launch the International Residents Support Center Tokyo on Tuesday.

Here, advisers will be available to help with everyday needs in Tokyo, such as filling out forms at government offices or with opening a bank account. They can also answer questions about other daily concerns upon request. If needed, advisers may even go with residents to relevant locations to provide on-site support.

Through this initiative, the TMG says it aims to strengthen lifestyle support services and further attract highly skilled global talent and companies to Tokyo.

Location

Ark Mori Building, 7th Floor

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Service Hours

• In-person consultations: Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

• Other inquiries (phone, email): Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

(Closed on public holidays and during the end of the year/New Year holidays)

Consultation Methods

Consultations will be available in person, by phone, by email or through the inquiry form.

https://irsc-tokyo.form.kintoneapp.com/public/top

• Email: info(at)irsc-tokyo.org

For security reasons, the email address is partially altered. Please replace “(at)” with “@” when sending. The telephone number will be made available on the website below once IRSC Tokyo is launched.

Website

