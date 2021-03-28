Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo multilingual consultation service to offer COVID-19 info for foreign residents in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (TOCOS) will cease operations at the end of fiscal 2020 (March 31). The service was established by the Tokyo metropolitan government as an emergency measure to respond to various inquiries from foreign nationals (non-native speakers of Japanese) related to anxiety brought on by COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

Starting from April 1, Tokyo Multilingual Consultation Navi (TMC Navi), operated by Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation Tsunagari, which was established in October 2020, will expand its services to take over the functions of TOCOS, and will continue closely partnering with various specialized offices (local public health centers, the Labor Consultation Center, etc.) to assist foreign nationals with consultations concerning COVID-19 and its effect on their lives.

Details

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excludes weekends and holidays)

Tel: 03-6258-1227

Language support: 14 languages (planned) -- Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Nepalese, Hindi, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, French and Russian

Inquiries

Related to TOCOS

Management and Corporations Section, Citizens' Affairs Division

Bureau of Citizens and Cultural Affairs (assistance available in Japanese only).

Tel: 03-5320-7738

Related to TMC Navi

Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation Tsunagari

Tel: 03-6258-1226

■ YouTube broadcast by Tokyo Governor Koike

Governor Koike broadcasts a program in English every Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to deliver the latest information on COVID-19.

https://tokyodouga.jp/playlist/press-conference-eng.html

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo