Tokyo multilingual consultation service to offer COVID-19 info for foreign residents in Tokyo

The Tokyo Coronavirus Support Center for Foreign Residents (TOCOS) will cease operations at the end of fiscal 2020 (March 31). The service was established by the Tokyo metropolitan government as an emergency measure to respond to various inquiries from foreign nationals (non-native speakers of Japanese) related to anxiety brought on by COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

Starting from April 1, Tokyo Multilingual Consultation Navi (TMC Navi), operated by Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation Tsunagari, which was established in October 2020, will expand its services to take over the functions of TOCOS, and will continue closely partnering with various specialized offices (local public health centers, the Labor Consultation Center, etc.) to assist foreign nationals with consultations concerning COVID-19 and its effect on their lives.

Details

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excludes weekends and holidays)

Tel: 03-6258-1227

Language support: 14 languages (planned) -- Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Nepalese, Hindi, Thai, Portuguese, Spanish, Indonesian, French and Russian

Inquiries

Related to TOCOS

Management and Corporations Section, Citizens' Affairs Division

Bureau of Citizens and Cultural Affairs (assistance available in Japanese only).

Tel: 03-5320-7738

Related to TMC Navi

Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation Tsunagari

Tel: 03-6258-1226

■ YouTube broadcast by Tokyo Governor Koike

Governor Koike broadcasts a program in English every Thursday at 7:15 p.m. to deliver the latest information on COVID-19.

https://tokyodouga.jp/playlist/press-conference-eng.html

© Japan Today