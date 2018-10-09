Tokyo named world's best city for 3rd year in row outside U.S. in Conde Nast Traveler poll

Tokyo has been chosen as the world's best big city outside the United States for the third year in a row, the U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler said Tuesday.
More than 420,000 readers cast votes for their favorite cities in the 2018 poll, the magazine said, with Japan's ancient capital Kyoto climbing the ranking to second from third the previous year and the country's second-largest city of Osaka placing 12th.
Japan was the only country that had three cities in the top 20 list.
"Topping our list of world cities yet again, Tokyo continues to thrill with its contradictions: ultramodern, neon-lit skyscrapers and tranquil temples, unmatchable street style and centuries-old etiquette," the magazine said.
Turning to Kyoto, it said the western Japan city is "still one of the most well-preserved cities in Japan" but pointed to new attractions.
"Now the city's leafy, machiya-lined streets are draws for their specialty crafts shops and chic concept stores," it said, referring to traditional Kyoto townhouses.
The magazine said Osaka in western Japan is "one of the best food cities in all of Japan -- must-eat regional specialities include takoyaki (battered, fried octopus balls) and okonomiyaki (grilled savory pancakes with a variety of additions)."
Australia's Melbourne was third, followed by Vienna in Austria and Germany's Hamburg. Other Asian cities that made the list were Singapore at seventh and Seoul at 16th.© KYODO
Chico3
I would put Osaka ahead of Tokyo. It's not as stressful with friendlier people as a whole who are genuine. Less crime than Tokyo.
BigYen
I'd have voted for Tokyo No.1. As I understand the poll it's about places to visit, not places to live in. I don't know who reads Conde Nast, or what Tokyo coming first implies about people who read it. Osaka is great too, but I'd vote for Tokyo ahead of Osaka. 12th out of 20 is still pretty good.
I live in Melbourne, which came third. I like living in Melbourne, but I have no idea why it would be placed so high. And I know it has a not-so-good side. Maybe that's the thing - when we live somewhere, we know it, warts and all. Tourists just waltz through often blithely unaware of the darker side of things, unless we choose to educate ourselves a bit more.
Osaka may have a lower crime rate than Tokyo, but both cities rate low on the world scale.
Tokyo vs Osaka comparison:
https://www.numbeo.com/crime/compare_cities.jsp?country1=Japan&city1=Osaka&country2=Japan&city2=Tokyo
papigiulio
Okonomiyaki I can kind of understand but Takoyaki? I really want to know whats so popular about those mouth scalding flabby octopus balls.
Yubaru
Is this the same company?
http://www.condenastinternational.com/about-us/mission/
goldorak
Would have bkk, kl, Hanoi, hcmc, Macau etc well ahead of these 2.
Safety and security (and accessibility / comfort) probably the most important criteria for us travellers though, which is fair enough.