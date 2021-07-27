Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Olympic-linked COVID-19 cases top 150 since start of July

2 Comments
TOKYO

Seven more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including two athletes from overseas, bringing the total since the start of this month to 155, games organizers said Tuesday.

The two athletes, one of whom is a Dutch tennis player, were both staying in the athletes' village, according to the organizers. The others are three games-related officials, one contractor and a member of the organizing committee.

Of the seven, five were from overseas, they said, adding 37,579 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the games as of Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organizers since July 1, excludes those announced by central and local governments.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo metropolitan police separately said three more officers who worked security at Olympic venues before the games officially started on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The officers, all in their 20s, belong to the same squad on loan from the Hyogo prefectural police. The new cases brought total infections among officers in the group to 12.

About 40 others who shared sanitary facilities with them at their accommodations are self-isolating, according to the metropolitan police.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Tokyo number today is at 3000 - more than double from last week and highest ever

Okinawa number is 354 again highest ever

This is not going to end well

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Today's number of 3,000 can't be right - the number tested is from Sunday and was 3,060. so 100% rate?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Tokyo had 2,500 new reported cases today!

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210727/k10013162881000.html

But he is right about Okinawa, 354, the highest recorded number ever so far, and over double the number from one week ago Tuesday!

I was surprised at first when Suga extended the state of emergency for Okinawa, now I wonder what looking glass or information he had, and has not been sharing with the people here!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

150 and counting, and more than a month to go until it's over!

Bach should be fired for lying to the people of Japan!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog