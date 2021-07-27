Tokyo Olympic-linked COVID-19 cases top 150 since start of July

Seven more people related to the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, including two athletes from overseas, bringing the total since the start of this month to 155, games organizers said Tuesday.
The two athletes, one of whom is a Dutch tennis player, were both staying in the athletes' village, according to the organizers. The others are three games-related officials, one contractor and a member of the organizing committee.
Of the seven, five were from overseas, they said, adding 37,579 people from foreign countries had entered Japan for the games as of Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 infections, compiled by the organizers since July 1, excludes those announced by central and local governments.
On Tuesday, the Tokyo metropolitan police separately said three more officers who worked security at Olympic venues before the games officially started on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.
The officers, all in their 20s, belong to the same squad on loan from the Hyogo prefectural police. The new cases brought total infections among officers in the group to 12.
About 40 others who shared sanitary facilities with them at their accommodations are self-isolating, according to the metropolitan police.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
Jim
Tokyo number today is at 3000 - more than double from last week and highest ever
Okinawa number is 354 again highest ever
This is not going to end well
GenHXZ
Today's number of 3,000 can't be right - the number tested is from Sunday and was 3,060. so 100% rate?
Yubaru
Tokyo had 2,500 new reported cases today!
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210727/k10013162881000.html
But he is right about Okinawa, 354, the highest recorded number ever so far, and over double the number from one week ago Tuesday!
I was surprised at first when Suga extended the state of emergency for Okinawa, now I wonder what looking glass or information he had, and has not been sharing with the people here!
Yubaru
150 and counting, and more than a month to go until it's over!
Bach should be fired for lying to the people of Japan!