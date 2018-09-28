Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Metropolitan Police officers, using a sniffer dog, seize a mock intruder during a security drill for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: AP/Jim Armstrong
national

Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police

By Jim Armstrong
TOKYO

Tokyo Olympic organizers conducted a series of drills with the metropolitan police department on Friday with the aim of boosting security for the 2020 Games.

The drills included removing an explosive package and subduing a knife-wielding intruder who attempted to breach security. Officials also tested facial recognition technology.

"Last year, we conducted tests to compare the effectiveness and speed of using the facial recognition technology and visual inspection," said Tsuyoshi Iwashita, the executive director of security for the games. "In this drill, we were able to verify the technology."

The system is expected to effectively eliminate entry with forged IDs, reduce congestion at accredited waiting lines and reduce athletes' stress in hot weather.

While Tokyo is considered one of the safest cities in the world, the Japanese capital has had its share of incidents over the years.

In 1995, a Japanese doomsday cult released sarin gas on the Tokyo subway, killing 13 people and sowing panic during the morning commute. The attack woke up a relatively safe country to the risk of urban terrorism.

In 2008, a man drove a truck into an intersection in Akihabara and plowed into a crowd. He then got out of the truck and stabbed people at random. Seven people were killed in the attack.

