Tokyo Olympics see 22 more COVID-19 cases; total tops 400

Another 22 people associated with the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the games' organizing body said Saturday, with the cumulative total reaching 404 since the start of July.
No athletes tested positive for the second straight day. Of the 22, 13 are contractors, four are games-related officials, two are members of the media, two are employees of the organizing committee and one is a volunteer.
Of the total, 16 are residents of Japan, the committee said, adding that one person from overseas who was staying in the athletes' village is among those who have tested positive.
The 17-day Olympics will wrap up on Sunday, while Tokyo, under a COVID-19 state of emergency, and some other areas of Japan continue to reel from surging coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
In the Japanese capital, daily reported cases hit a record 5,042 on Thursday and 4,515 on Friday.
Compared with the situation outside of the village, where Olympic officials have said athletes live in a "parallel world" with strict anti-COVID-19 measures, the number of infections among people linked to the games has stayed relatively low.
The figures released by the organizing committee, however, do not include those related to the Olympics that have been announced by Japanese central and local governments.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Albert DeFilippo
Would be nice if they could include the following in their daily stats;
number of vaccinated people becoming positive.
where the positive people have been?areas of tokyo we should avoid.
any others?
sakurasuki
Just before Olympics closing, bubble produce 400 covid cases.
Mr Kipling
Looking at the data provided in this article we can see that those from overseas are more at risk from Japanese residents than the other way round. Which is good because on Saturday I spent time in Akasaka and Shinjuku. I was surprised just how many athletes, coaches and officials were out and about.
snowymountainhell
What’s the plan, IOCJOC ??
‘Separate flights’ out for ‘the quarantined’ or, herd them together amongst all the others?
jiji Xx
ShinkansenCaboose
I think none of these people should be tested before getting on their flights to go home, because if they test positive they will have to stay in Japan and we don’t need the extra expense and hassle, and those beds need to be used for Japanese citizens and permanent residents.
Tristis Quepe
There's a great headline hiding in there:
"Only bubble of interest to Japan is bubble tea, report concludes".
Tokyoite
Not sure if it's clear, that's not 400 on the last day. It's 400 in total.
That includes people that are involved in the Olympics, the vast majority of which are not athletes.