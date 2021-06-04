Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Female giant panda Shin Shin (R), seen here in Ueno Zoo in in December 2017, may be pregnant Photo: POOL/AFP/File
national

Panda's possible pregnancy delivers stocks bump

1 Comment
TOKYO

A possible panda pregnancy at a Tokyo zoo caused stocks of a nearby restaurant chain to briefly soar 30 percent on Friday as the chance of a pandemic conception bred excitement among investors.

Ueno Zoo, which reopened on Friday after five months of coronavirus closure, said female panda Shin Shin was showing possible signs of pregnancy after mating with male Ri Ri in early March.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike delivered the news to media in a mid-morning announcement, which gave a welcome bump to shares in eateries near the zoo anticipating a visitor boom if a baby panda arrives.

Shares of Chinese restaurant chain Totenko spiked nearly 30 percent before settling to around 1,109 yen, up 10 percent from Thursday.

And French restaurant chain Seiyoken, also a celebrated establishment in Ueno, was trading up 7.8 percent in the afternoon.

The announcement comes as a rare spot of bright news for the Japanese capital, which is preparing to host the postponed Olympics this summer despite deep public opposition and coronavirus concerns.

Koike warned that giant panda pregnancies are sometimes a false alarm, but voiced hope for a bundle of joy.

"Signs usually seen during a pregnancy are being seen now," Koike said.

"It is still difficult to say clearly whether in fact a baby will be born... I am truly looking forward to being able to deliver good news to all of you," she said.

Japanese media offers regular updates on the pandas at Ueno, which in non-pandemic times draw huge crowds of domestic and foreign tourists.

Xiang Xiang, a female born in June 2017 to Shin Shin and Ri Ri, was originally scheduled to be repatriated to China two years after its birth.

But Japanese officials have negotiated to keep the popular panda until the end of this year.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

a panda in the pandemic

call it Covid Covid

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Who would have thunk it! What wonderful news for the stock market! (Did get this kind of stock tip from the broker!)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog