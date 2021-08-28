Tokyo Paralympics-linked COVID-19 cases top 200 in 2 weeks

Another 22 people associated with the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games' organizing body said Saturday, with the cumulative total topping 200 in two weeks.

No athletes or individuals staying in the athletes' village tested positive for the second straight day, the organizing committee said. Of the 22, 18 are residents of Japan, 14 are contractors, five are Games-related officials and three are volunteers.

The cumulative total has reached 219 since Aug 12, when the committee started releasing daily COVID-19 cases linked with the Paralympics.

The 13-day Paralympics will wrap up on Sept 5, while Tokyo and some other areas of Japan, currently under a COVID-19 state of emergency, continue to reel from record-high infections in recent weeks.

The total does not include COVID-19 cases reported by central and local governments.

