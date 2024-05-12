Tokyo police to set up 24-hour lost and found lockers

An employee inspects lost property at the Metropolitan Police Department's Lost and Found Center in Tokyo.

Tokyo police will introduce 24-hour lost and found lockers this summer to make it easier for owners to claim their missing belongings and reduce the workload of its personnel handling the retrieval of items.

The move comes after the police recorded 4,087,000 cases of lost property last year, as foot traffic in the capital returned to pre-pandemic levels following the downgrading of COVID-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza.

Around 900,000 unclaimed items are typically housed at the Metropolitan Police Department's Lost and Found Center in the city's Bunkyo Ward, featuring shelves lined with objects like suitcases, crutches and even a naginata -- a spear-like traditional Japanese blade.

Items found on trains and at train stations are packed in color-coded bags depending on the rail company.

The basement is already crammed with nearly 30,000 umbrellas as of April, ahead of Japan's rainy season. According to center director Harumi Shoji, unclaimed umbrellas can number as high as 70,000 during a typical rainy season.

Most of the umbrellas are of a commonly available plastic variety, with only about 1 percent of them being reclaimed by their owners.

The police department handled a record 4,152,000 cases of lost property in 2019. Although they fell to around 2.8 million between 2020 and 2021 following the outbreak of the pandemic, cases rebounded to reach their third-highest figure ever last year.

The most commonly lost property in recent years includes identification documents such as driver's licenses, as well as items like IC chip-equipped train passes.

Electronic products are notably on the rise, with items such as wireless earphones, portable mini-fans and heated tobacco devices making their way to the center.

Lost property is usually kept at police stations for a certain period before being sent to the Lost and Found Center. However, items can only be retrieved on weekdays, which can be inconvenient for people working regular office hours. Lines are sometimes seen forming outside the facility.

The lockers will be installed outside the center entrance, making it accessible even when reception is closed at night and on non-business days.

Owners can reserve a locker online and access them with a QR code to reclaim their items.

The police department will consider introducing lockers at police stations depending on the results of the trial at the center.

With lost property reports available to be filed online since 2022, Shoji said that she hopes people would feel free to take advantage of the system and make reports "on their own time, without having to go to a police station or police box."

