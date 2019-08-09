Tokyo police voice need to provide more info to foreigners ahead of Olympics

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says it is essential to provide more information to foreign visitors in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games which are less than a year away.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Tokyo Metropolitan Police Chief Masamitsu Miura said the police have to spread more awareness about the prohibition on the flying of drones in Tokyo without permission, and the possession and use of drugs such as marijuana, which foreign tourists may not know are illegal in Japan.
“Seeing as there have been quite a few arrests resulting from the violation of the Aviation Law, we especially need to do a better job of raising awareness among tourists on rules about drones in Japan,” Miura said.© Japan Today
Cricky
Have to explain our laws are 10/20 years behind the rest of the world and we are afraid our detention facilities are not going to cope with the number of people from the outside world we expect to arrest. Also common sense is not a strong point so please act like us and you will be fine. How many drones do they expect? And a hint they won't be bringing the drugs just buying them here, so Cudos to him for accidentally admitting drugs are freely available in Japan despite the LAW.