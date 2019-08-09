Tokyo police voice need to provide more info to foreigners ahead of Olympics

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says it is essential to provide more information to foreign visitors in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games which are less than a year away.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Tokyo Metropolitan Police Chief Masamitsu Miura said the police have to spread more awareness about the prohibition on the flying of drones in Tokyo without permission, and the possession and use of drugs such as marijuana, which foreign tourists may not know are illegal in Japan.

“Seeing as there have been quite a few arrests resulting from the violation of the Aviation Law, we especially need to do a better job of raising awareness among tourists on rules about drones in Japan,” Miura said.

