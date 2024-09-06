 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo protests to Belarus over TV report accusing Japanese man of spying

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has lodged a protest with Belarus over a program shown by its state-run broadcaster in which a Japanese man detained by the Eastern European country was accused of engaging in espionage, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The protest was lodged via the Japanese Embassy in Belarus after a special program about Masatoshi Nakanishi was aired on Thursday night, with the source saying the complaint cited concerns the man's rights had been violated.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the program was "extremely regrettable."

"We will extend as much support as possible from the standpoint of protecting our nationals," the top government spokesman said.

The program, titled "The Failure of a Samurai from Tokyo," reported that the Japanese man in his 50s, who previously worked at a local educational institute in southeastern Belarus as a Japanese language teacher, has been investigated over spying allegations.

Ties between Japan and Belarus, a former Soviet state and currently a staunch Russian ally, have worsened as Minsk has been heavily involved in supporting Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

2 Comments
Login to comment

the complaint cited concerns the man's rights had been violated.

So the Japanese government is protesting that the man's rights have been violated — not that he is innocent of the spy charges?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The US will not be involved in this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nagasaki Sasebo Seaside Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s New Entry System for Tourists (JESTA): What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 All-Natural Japanese Remedies To Fight And Prevent Colds

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Speech Delays In Bilingual Children

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Enmusubi Wind Chime Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Fall Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Set Up Utilities In Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog