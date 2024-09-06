Tokyo protests to Belarus over TV report accusing Japanese man of spying

Japan has lodged a protest with Belarus over a program shown by its state-run broadcaster in which a Japanese man detained by the Eastern European country was accused of engaging in espionage, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

The protest was lodged via the Japanese Embassy in Belarus after a special program about Masatoshi Nakanishi was aired on Thursday night, with the source saying the complaint cited concerns the man's rights had been violated.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the program was "extremely regrettable."

"We will extend as much support as possible from the standpoint of protecting our nationals," the top government spokesman said.

The program, titled "The Failure of a Samurai from Tokyo," reported that the Japanese man in his 50s, who previously worked at a local educational institute in southeastern Belarus as a Japanese language teacher, has been investigated over spying allegations.

Ties between Japan and Belarus, a former Soviet state and currently a staunch Russian ally, have worsened as Minsk has been heavily involved in supporting Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

