 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo railway service disrupted after train hits man; 6 injured

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man was hit by a train at a station near Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday night, leaving him, the driver and four passengers injured and disrupting the railway service through the evening, local police and a fire department said.

The man, in his 20s, apparently jumped in front an oncoming express train from the platform of Keikyu's Omorimachi Station at around 10:20 p.m., they said, adding that the windshield of the train was broken but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident occurred two stops before Keikyu-Kamata, where a branch line to the airport starts. Train services were disrupted between Shinagawa and Keikyu-Kawasaki, with some suspensions until around 12:20 a.m.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog