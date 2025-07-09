Tokyo railway service disrupted after train hits man; 6 injured

A man was hit by a train at a station near Tokyo's Haneda airport on Wednesday night, leaving him, the driver and four passengers injured and disrupting the railway service through the evening, local police and a fire department said.

The man, in his 20s, apparently jumped in front an oncoming express train from the platform of Keikyu's Omorimachi Station at around 10:20 p.m., they said, adding that the windshield of the train was broken but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident occurred two stops before Keikyu-Kamata, where a branch line to the airport starts. Train services were disrupted between Shinagawa and Keikyu-Kawasaki, with some suspensions until around 12:20 a.m.

© KYODO