Tokyo reports 1,010 new coronavirus cases; record high 712 in Hokkaido

People stand near a public awareness notice for social distancing in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,010 new coronavirus cases, up 41 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 934.

People in their 20s (316 cases), their 30s (196) and their 40s (152) accounted for the highest numbers, while 135 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure rose to 1,214, up 25 from Wednesday.

Hokkaido reported a record high 712 cases, 499 of which were in Sapporo.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





