People stand near a public awareness notice for social distancing in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo reports 1,010 new coronavirus cases; record high 712 in Hokkaido

8 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,010 new coronavirus cases, up 41 from Wednesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 934.

People in their 20s (316 cases), their 30s (196) and their 40s (152) accounted for the highest numbers, while 135 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 84, down two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure rose to 1,214, up 25 from Wednesday.

Hokkaido reported a record high 712 cases, 499 of which were in Sapporo.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


But the Japanese news was always saying how well japan is doing.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

JT - it would be great if, in these daily updates, you could include the number of tests conducted to put the case number in perspective so that we don't have to go chasing around for that number. Just a thought...

7 ( +7 / -0 )

And the race is on to the Opening Ceremony.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Outside Tokyo, other prefectures are reaching all time highs in new cases. Either Tokyo is special, or...

4 ( +6 / -2 )

So numbers like in December last year (according to another news source). Quite an amount again and it's "just" one week since Golden Week.

One week ago it was 591, on 29 April 1.027, 22 April 861 and so on (and please don't tell me these counts are fake!).

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Outside Tokyo, other prefectures are reaching all time highs in new cases. Either Tokyo is special, or...

Tokyo is special. It's holding the Olympics.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Very brave, the one who dares to come up with numbers over thousand for Tokyo. That can one do nowadays only if having quite a wealth or fortune in the background. lol

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Tokyo, 3 times the population of Hokkaido, only has 300 more cases - yeah right!!!

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Looks at headline

Looks at 5 most popular stories noting nothing will be stopping the Olympics

Yup, everything is fine! No reason to cancel the Olympics here, nope. Just keep on going, maybe get those trains a bit more crowded for good measure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

