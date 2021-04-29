Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman walks by a clothing store in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo reports 1,027 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,027 new coronavirus cases, up 102 from Wednesday. It was the time the figure for the capital surpassed 1,000 since Jan 28.

People in their 20s (282 cases), their 30s (197) and their 40s (172) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 119 and over. Also, 122 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 951, down two from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

1,027 new coronavirus cases

Looks bad, but don't fret -- by tomorrow the number should be back to the 400-500 range. After all, today is Showa Day, and the virus and the testing are taking a well deserved day off.

Similarly for most of next week -- just in time to lift the SOE, declare victory, and welcome Bach with a warm smile.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

