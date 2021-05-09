Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,032 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,032 new coronavirus cases, down 89 from Saturday.  

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 798.

People in their 20s (304 cases), their 30s (167) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 140 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 132 cases were aged 19 and younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,144, up 13 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.


© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This in contrast to this morning’s headline: “Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead: IOC's CoateS”

2 ( +3 / -1 )

At any cost” - Can Tokyo still spare 500 nurses?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I'm missing the spring in my step, govt saluting urge somehow.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

As long as there is no substance to the "whatever" SoE and no vaccination plan (talking about what might happen doesn't count), expect the numbers to just keep creeping up. Only a lunatic would want to hold the Olympics under these conditions.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo