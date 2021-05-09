Tokyo reports 1,032 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,032 new coronavirus cases, down 89 from Saturday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 798.

People in their 20s (304 cases), their 30s (167) and their 40s (167) accounted for the highest numbers, while 140 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 132 cases were aged 19 and younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,144, up 13 from Saturday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





