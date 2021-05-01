Tokyo reports 1,050 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,050 new coronavirus cases, up 352 from Friday.
People in their 20s (272 cases), their 30s (220) and their 40s (173) accounted for the highest numbers, while 128 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 105 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,020, up 42 from Friday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/
1 Comment
Login to comment
Zoroto
Up from 180 from last Sunday (20%)
Friday's numbers are irrelevant as it follows a holiday on Thursday, so it should be comparable to a Monday.
But no worry, numbers will be low again until next Friday since we have a 4-days offs coming up. After that, who knows.
Reckless
Good time for a cruise.
snowymountainhell
Haven’t followed ‘numbers’ lately. So, Zoroto 3:45pm:
What you’re saying, “It’s ALL irrelevant”?
Do the hustle
So, where are all the dingbats from yesterday boasting about how Tokyo was doing such a good job on controlling the virus? It would seem the SOEs are a useless inconvenience.