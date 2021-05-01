Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,050 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,050 new coronavirus cases, up 352 from Friday.

People in their 20s (272 cases), their 30s (220) and their 40s (173) accounted for the highest numbers, while 128 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 105 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 63, down two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,020, up 42 from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

up 352 from Friday.  

Up from 180 from last Sunday (20%)

Friday's numbers are irrelevant as it follows a holiday on Thursday, so it should be comparable to a Monday.

But no worry, numbers will be low again until next Friday since we have a 4-days offs coming up. After that, who knows.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good time for a cruise.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Haven’t followed ‘numbers’ lately. So, Zoroto 3:45pm:

“Friday's numbers are irrelevant as ...

But no worry, numbers will be ...

After that, who knows... “ -

What you’re saying, “It’s ALL irrelevant”?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So, where are all the dingbats from yesterday boasting about how Tokyo was doing such a good job on controlling the virus? It would seem the SOEs are a useless inconvenience.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

