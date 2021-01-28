Tokyo reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,064 new cases of the coronavirus, up 91 from Wednesday.
The number (549 men and 515 women) is the result of 12,780 tests conducted on Jan 25.
By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (178), followed by 173 in their 30s, 154 in their 40s, 137 in their 50s, 86 in their 60s, 86 in their 70s and 92 in their 80s. Also, 118 cases were younger than 20 (52of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 150, down nine from Wednesday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
1 Comment
Hollytree
I simply despair at the total inconsistency in the number of new infections and the number of tests from day to day. Really, do they think we are stupid?
klausdorth
Still no testing conducted like in other countries.
Expect the numbers of COVID19 infections to be much higher than what we are made to believe.
Someone here compared Tokyo with the State of New York ...... all you have to read (maybe someone will repost it again?)!
Zoroto
I really don't understand this reporting. Why stop at 80 and not complete the rest of the numbers?
Here it is from NHK:
38 in their 90's
2 in their 100's
So essentially out of these 200 cases older 70, we are going to get 50 deaths.
Slayer
Is this a typo? I would think the numbers would be much higher. More like 11064. Much more realistic for such a large city.
Zoroto
Sure, here're the numbers from the 26th:
Total tested: 202,661
Positives: 11,028
Population of New York state is around 19M, similar to the greater Tokyo metro.