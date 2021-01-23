Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk towards a train station in Tokyo on Friday night. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Tokyo reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,070 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Friday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 92,904.

The number (570 men and 500 women) is the result of 11,102 tests conducted on Jan 20.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (206), followed by 180 in their 40s, 154 in their 50s, 136 in their 30s, 88 in their 60s, 86 in their 70s and 80 in their 80s. Also, 100 cases were younger than 20 (21 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 156, two down from Friday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog