Tokyo reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,070 new cases of the coronavirus, down 105 from Friday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 92,904.

The number (570 men and 500 women) is the result of 11,102 tests conducted on Jan 20.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (206), followed by 180 in their 40s, 154 in their 50s, 136 in their 30s, 88 in their 60s, 86 in their 70s and 80 in their 80s. Also, 100 cases were younger than 20 (21 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 156, two down from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

