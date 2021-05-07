Tokyo reports 1,121 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,121 new coronavirus cases, up 214 from Friday. The figure is the highest since Jan 22, when it was 1,184, which was during the second state of emergency.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 776.6.

People in their 20s (286 cases), their 30s (216) and their 40s (187) accounted for the highest numbers, while 162 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 71, up two from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,131, unchanged from Friday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.





