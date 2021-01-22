Tokyo reports 1,175 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 1,175 new cases of the coronavirus, down 296 from Thursday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 90,659.

The number (587 men and 588 women) is the result of 12,197 tests conducted on Jan 19.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (223), followed by 173 in their 40s, 172 in their 30s, 159 in their 50s, 114 in their 60s, 98 in their 70s and 103 in their 80s. Also, 126 cases were younger than 97 (34 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 158, down one from Thursday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today