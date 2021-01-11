Tokyo reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus, down 275 from Sunday.
The number is the result of 9,628 tests conducted on Jan 8. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 76,163.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (356), followed by 204 in their 30s, 183 in their 40s, 177 in their 50s, 75 in their 60s and 58 in their 70s. Also, 109 cases were younger than 20 (37 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 131, up three from Sunday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
3 Comments
tottenhaminremnants
Again, slightly encouraging.
BUT, next three days' figures will be skewed by being measure over the three day weekend.
AND, I did not like the youngsters' celebrating the coming-of-age day holiday in close groups speaking loudly...augurs badly.
Kaerimashita
SHUT! IT! DOWN!!
Zoroto
Highest number for a Monday. Previous high was 884.
AMS
Please let’s stay SAFE.
AG
Last Monday: 884
This Monday: 1,219
38% increase, even though today is national holiday, when numbers are lower.
Hubert Gulletchip
How about no? People actually have jobs and lives that can't further be disrupted. It'd be nice if we can all work from home, but some jobs require physical presence.
And the government here sure as heck isn't incentivizing people or companies for remote work. We got one stimulus check and that's it. No talk of any further compensation.
So until that is discussed, we need to work and provide for ourselves.