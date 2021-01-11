Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,219 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 1,219 new cases of the coronavirus, down 275 from Sunday.

The number is the result of 9,628 tests conducted on Jan 8. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 76,163.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (356), followed by 204 in their 30s, 183 in their 40s, 177 in their 50s, 75 in their 60s and 58 in their 70s. Also, 109 cases were younger than 20 (37 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 131, up three from Sunday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Again, slightly encouraging.

BUT, next three days' figures will be skewed by being measure over the three day weekend.

AND, I did not like the youngsters' celebrating the coming-of-age day holiday in close groups speaking loudly...augurs badly.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

SHUT!  IT!  DOWN!!

0 ( +4 / -4 )

1,219 new coronavirus cases

Again, slightly encouraging.

Highest number for a Monday. Previous high was 884.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Please let’s stay SAFE.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Again, slightly encouraging.

Last Monday: 884

This Monday: 1,219

38% increase, even though today is national holiday, when numbers are lower.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

SHUT! IT! DOWN!!

How about no? People actually have jobs and lives that can't further be disrupted. It'd be nice if we can all work from home, but some jobs require physical presence.

And the government here sure as heck isn't incentivizing people or companies for remote work. We got one stimulus check and that's it. No talk of any further compensation.

So until that is discussed, we need to work and provide for ourselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel