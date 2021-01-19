Tokyo reports 1,240 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 1,240 new cases of the coronavirus, up 36 from Monday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 87,914.

The number (662 men and 578 women) is the result of 6,994 tests conducted on Jan 16.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (282), followed by 211 in their 30s, 192 in their 40s, 186 in their 50s, 104 in their 60s, 92 in their 70s and 69 in their 80s. Also, 88 cases were younger than 20 (28 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 155, up 12 from Monday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide figures.

