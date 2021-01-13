Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,433 new cases of the coronavirus, up 463 from Tuesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 78,566.

The number is the result of 2,684 tests conducted on Jan 10.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (394), followed by 275 in their 30s, 202 in their 40s, 198 in their 50s, 101 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 120 cases were younger than 20 (25 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.

Japan's cumulative coronavirus case total topped 300,000 as of 3 p.m.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

50% positive! Holy smokes!!!

4 ( +9 / -5 )

I was going to say, this is the first like-for-like decrease in cases for a very long time.

But then I read the number of tests decreased by even more...

So there is that.

-1 ( +6 / -7 )

Yes 50% Holy smokers! +SOE seems that is not helping to reduce the count of positives.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Damn....1433 positivies out of 2864 tests..and that's from a low testing 3 day weekend Sunday. We can all imagine what it will be like when the 3 day lag results come in on Friday and Saturday.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Well, I tried to be positive the last few days - for sake of balance - being basically a worried poster - but this is UNDENIABLY BAD NEWS

1 The ratio of positive tests.

2 The fact that this is weekend testing data, when numbers are lower (fewer tests).

3 The PAUCITY of testing (this is different from above points). There is a new strain (actually, regardless of that), this figure - by global standards - is astoundingly pathetic.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

take a breath all you doomsayers

nothing is gonna decrease the numbers (or %) except the vaccine & time

2 ( +6 / -4 )

Aren't the masks working?!!!

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

@Zoroto

Yes. More cases with fewer tests is a worrying sign. I’m losing the spring in my step.

Here in Osaka, fewer people than usual were wearing masks this morning, and on my short walk to the station I encountered three older dudes who looked comfortable in taking off their masks, coughing with great vigor, and then expectorating on the sidewalk. My warm smile has lost its motivation...

5 ( +6 / -1 )

With a brain in my head, and a chart linked in every article, I realize that the number of tests has always been low on Sundays.

True:

Last Wednesday:

https://japantoday.com/category/national/Tokyo-reports-record-high-1-591-new-coronavirus-cases-nationwide-tally-6-001

1591 for 4477 tests 36%

Today

1433 for 2684 tests 50%

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Zoroto was going to say 'something' but missed the first slot.

It''s not going down - we are about to hit the peak of this wave New Year +14 days.

There is nothing to write about.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@Reckless

So far my mask is working...

Hopefully until I get vaccinated!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

It is shameful that during the worst phase of this crisis, one of the richest and most developed cities in the world is struggling to conduct even 10,000 daily tests consistently. This lethargic approach towards crisis management is baffling... What's the end game here?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

50% positive rate is way too high.

Waiting for the results from other prefectures.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Still too low tests for a country that has double of the population of Italy and is half the size of Russia,what a shame.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Still too low tests for a country that has double of the population of Italy and is half the size of Russia,what a shame.

By what standards? Testing more doesn't eliminate the virus.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I agree with the above posters. 2,684 tests in a population this size is simply unforgivable.

That Olympic grift must be pretty sweet stuff to merit keeping the figures this artificially low.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

lol, NZ which is covid free does more daily tests still now than Tokyo does.

I guess ignorance is bliss for some.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Testing regime HIGHLY unlikely to change - don't waste any more keyboard time complaining. If you don't like it, Haneda and Narita are not that far away. Quick cheap lateral flow tests available (for example) outside Shibuya Station. Spit in a cup - same day results. Not included in these silly numbers from Tokyo-To. I know many who are + now. None of had an ófficial test that would be included in these numbers. Stay safe, Stay masked.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Tokyo reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases

but L.A. County is approaching 1 million coronavirus case and reported 11,994 New COVID-19 Cases, 288 Deaths on January 12th. So it looks like Tokyo is not doing badly.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

