Tokyo reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 1,433 new cases of the coronavirus, up 463 from Tuesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 78,566.

The number is the result of 2,684 tests conducted on Jan 10.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (394), followed by 275 in their 30s, 202 in their 40s, 198 in their 50s, 101 in their 60s and 70 in their 70s. Also, 120 cases were younger than 20 (25 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 141, down three from Tuesday, health officials said.

Japan's cumulative coronavirus case total topped 300,000 as of 3 p.m.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

