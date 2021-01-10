Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,494 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,494 new cases of the coronavirus, down 774 from Saturday.

The number is the result of 13,774 tests conducted on Jan 7. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 74,944.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (403), followed by 261 in their 30s, 236 in their 40s, 201 in their 50s, 105 in their 60s and 69 in their 70s. Also, 143 cases were younger than 20 (39 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 128, one down from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

So few tests again?

That is SLIGHTLY encouraging, given the weekday testing. Veteran readers would expect numbers down this coming Tuesday and Wednesday - reflecting weekend testing, no?

Really need to wait for results next weekend, as that will take us two weeks post New Year. But not awful news today. Agreed.

Still pretty busy out and about today.

1,494 new coronavirus cases

Highest for a Sunday by a mile. Previous high was 884 last Sunday. A 70% increase.

