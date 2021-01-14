Tokyo reports 1,502 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus, up 69 from Wednesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 80,068.

The number is the result of 3,849 tests conducted on Jan 11.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (379), followed by 293 in their 30s, 214 in their 40s, 207 in their 50s, 113 in their 60s and 82 in their 70s. Also, 148 cases were younger than 20 (48 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 135, down six from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today