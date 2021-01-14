Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,502 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus, up 69 from Wednesday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 80,068.

The number is the result of 3,849 tests conducted on Jan 11.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (379), followed by 293 in their 30s, 214 in their 40s, 207 in their 50s, 113 in their 60s and 82 in their 70s. Also, 148 cases were younger than 20 (48 younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 135, down six from Wednesday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

It's pretty clear that the reduction of the number of cases will be achieved via reducing the number of tests.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

On 9 January it was 970 and people applauded the great efforts in Japan.

One day later it was 1.433, today 1.502.

And those were the tests conducted on 11 January, a national holiday.

What will it look like on tomorrow? No good, all I can say!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Still looking bad. If only Japan had decent leadership.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

It's pretty clear that the Japanese government is doing an excellent job of testing only those tha tmight be infected rather than testing everyone else that do not need to be tested.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

It's pretty clear that the Japanese government is doing an excellent job of testing only those tha tmight be infected rather than testing everyone else that do not need to be tested.

What are you talking about??

The only thing they are excellent at is taking as little responsibility as possible and doing everything they can to force the Olympics.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

When 30% of the population here is aged 65+, this is going to be very bad indeed unless "leadership" acknowledges action against the disease is more important than continuing to cling to the Olympic teat.

In other words - this is going to be very bad indeed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@Sandy: you keep saying this, and I guess you are referring to how other countries are doing it? Otherwise I am not seeing the point... So in that case, just so you know, most EU countries (such as Netherlands, Belgium, etc) don't test random people, or people without symptoms (unless they really want to), most of them have light symptoms which is the majority of the positive tests there (and this testing is free). In Japan you need to be very sick to get a free test. So your narrative and comparison is off.

Regarding "the Japanese government is doing an excellent job" is simply not true. If Corona is not that bad in Japan, it is due to the efforts of some Japanese people (and foreign residents living in Japan) themselves, not the government. The government was until shortly even promoting traveling and going to restaurants. There has never been clear leadership here, and within the government, local and national, there have always been contradicting advices. My serious question is: do you really believe the government did a good job? I cannot imagine anyone would think this.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

