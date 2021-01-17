Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 1,592 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 1,592 new cases of the coronavirus, down 217 from Saturday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 85,470.

The number (803 men and 789 women) is the result of 12,461 tests conducted on Jan 14.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (362), followed by 315 in their 30s, 218 in their 40s, 213 in their 50s, 122 in their 60s, 117 in their 70s and 56 in their 80s. Also, 133 cases were younger than 20 (47 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 138, up two from Saturday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

