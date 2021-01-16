Tokyo reports 1,809 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus, down 192 from Friday. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 83,878.
The number (953 men and 856 women) is the result of 14,106 tests conducted on Jan 13.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (379), followed by 302 in their 30s, 294 in their 40s, 268 in their 50s, 152 in their 60s, 123 in their 70s and 95 in their 80s. Also, 162 cases were younger than 20 (65 younger than 10), health officials said.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 136, up three from Friday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
5 Comments
Login to comment
didou
Slowly decreasing compare to last week. Is the Oshogatsu scare already over ?
Seesaw7
...,and yet, some people still don't wear masks, chat endlessly in the trains/subways...
justasking
Lower peak than expected.
tottenhaminremnants
Didou,
I think this is one of those "holding" days, difficult to define a trend - unless we see some outlier in the non-Tokyo-to figures a few hours hence
bokuda
How comes that the usual 30%~50% of positives, suddenly becomes 10%~13%
And how comes that totals are now ×3 times the usual?
Reckless
Thank you Suga-san! We are overcoming the virus.