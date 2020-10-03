Tokyo reports 108 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 108 new cases of the coronavirus, down 100 from Saturday. The number is the result of 5,222 tests conducted on Oct 1.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,484.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 26, up one from Saturday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
One day is 25% positive rate, the next day it's 2%. Which one is the real figure? Or neither? Something just doesn't add up here...
I think somebody, maybe JT, could do an investigative article about these numbers which are obviously cannot all be correct.