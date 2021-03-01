Tokyo reports 121 coronavirus cases; lowest in 4 months

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus, down 208 from Sunday. It was the first time since last Nov 4 that the tally had been below 150.
The number is the result of 1,700 tests conducted on Feb 26.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
4 Comments
Sven Asai
Yes, as subtracting is so difficult, we just delete only zeros....lol
SandyBeachHeaven
And the Herd Moos forward another step. We are doing excellent but I still say no to the Olympics and Olympiads coming in without 14 days in confinement.
AG
Wonder what the numbers in Tokyo would be if the mass testing that was done in Hiroshima with 800,000 was done:
https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan%27s-hiroshima-to-conduct-large-scale-pcr-tests-to-battle-covid-19
Oh wait... it conveniently never happened.
Akula
The conspiracy theorists will try to poke holes in this number, and yes it is a weekend number, which tends to be lower than normal. The fact remains though that the number of infections continues to fall across Japan. Great to see and vindicates the way Japan has tackled the pandemic.