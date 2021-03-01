Tokyo reports 121 coronavirus cases; lowest in 4 months

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus, down 208 from Sunday. It was the first time since last Nov 4 that the tally had been below 150.

The number is the result of 1,700 tests conducted on Feb 26.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today