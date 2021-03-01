Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 121 coronavirus cases; lowest in 4 months

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus, down 208 from Sunday. It was the first time since last Nov 4 that the tally had been below 150.

The number is the result of 1,700 tests conducted on Feb 26.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 61, down six from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 436.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Yes, as subtracting is so difficult, we just delete only zeros....lol

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

And the Herd Moos forward another step. We are doing excellent but I still say no to the Olympics and Olympiads coming in without 14 days in confinement.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Wonder what the numbers in Tokyo would be if the mass testing that was done in Hiroshima with 800,000 was done:

https://japantoday.com/category/national/japan%27s-hiroshima-to-conduct-large-scale-pcr-tests-to-battle-covid-19

Oh wait... it conveniently never happened.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

The conspiracy theorists will try to poke holes in this number, and yes it is a weekend number, which tends to be lower than normal. The fact remains though that the number of infections continues to fall across Japan. Great to see and vindicates the way Japan has tackled the pandemic.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

Beating the Graduation Blues in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

A Beginner’s Guide to Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel