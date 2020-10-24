Tokyo reports 124 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 124 new cases of the coronavirus, 79 down from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,848 tests conducted on Oct 22.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,033.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 28, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

