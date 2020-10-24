Tokyo reports 124 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 124 new cases of the coronavirus, 79 down from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,848 tests conducted on Oct 22.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,033.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 28, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
3 Comments
Akula
Tokyo is doing okay I think but there are other parts of the country where infections are spreading. Overall though, given Japan's population, 6000 active infections is not many.
Oxycodin
124 confirmed cases. That is still a lot of infected people. Those 124 who were tested positive may have already spread the virus to others by the the time they got tested and confirmed to be truly positive. Hope the number continues to go down.
Toasted Heretic
Stay safe and follow the safety measures, folks. Above all, don't listen to what the rat lickers say.