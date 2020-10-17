Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors stroll in the Asakusa district of Tokyo. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Tokyo reports 132 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 132 new cases of the coronavirus, down 103 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,827 tests conducted on Oct 15.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,971.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 30s (28), followed by 25 in their 20s.  

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, up one from Saturday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel