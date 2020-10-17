Tokyo reports 132 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 132 new cases of the coronavirus, down 103 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,827 tests conducted on Oct 15.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 28,971.

By the age group, the highest number of infected cases were people in their 30s (28), followed by 25 in their 20s.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, up one from Saturday, health officials said.





