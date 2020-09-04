Tokyo reports 136 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus, down by 75 from Thursday. Of the total, 77 are in their 20s and 30s.

The number is the result of 5,400 tests conducted on Sept 1.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 21,475.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 28, one more than Thursday, health officials said.

