Tokyo reports 139 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 139 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,569 tests conducted on Oct 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,185.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.





