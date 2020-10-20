Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 139 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 139 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,569 tests conducted on Oct 17.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,185.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

139 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,569 tests conducted on Oct 17.

1 out of 18 or 19 people.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

that were tested, I mean. Pardon me.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That is around the same amount of tests as yesterday with double the positive results. It’s difficult to have any confidence in these results when they differ so greatly from day to day.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Meaningful number is in the final sentence.  The ongoing focus on the cases number is what is leading to all of the wrong decisions being made.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog