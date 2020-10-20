Tokyo reports 139 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 139 new cases of the coronavirus, up 61 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,569 tests conducted on Oct 17.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,185.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Monday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
4 Comments
Aly Rustom
1 out of 18 or 19 people.
Aly Rustom
that were tested, I mean. Pardon me.
Do the hustle
That is around the same amount of tests as yesterday with double the positive results. It’s difficult to have any confidence in these results when they differ so greatly from day to day.
Wakarimasen
Meaningful number is in the final sentence. The ongoing focus on the cases number is what is leading to all of the wrong decisions being made.