Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 142 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 142 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,039 tests conducted on Oct 4.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 30s (30), followed by 28 in their 20s.  

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,869.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, one down from Tuesday, health officials said.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Taking the Shinkansen

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog