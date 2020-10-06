Tokyo reports 142 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 142 new cases of the coronavirus, down 35 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,039 tests conducted on Oct 4.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 30s (30), followed by 28 in their 20s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 26,869.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, one down from Tuesday, health officials said.

