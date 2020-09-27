Tokyo reports 144 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 144 new cases of the coronavirus, down 126 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,807 tests conducted on Sept 24.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (36), followed by 32 in their 30s.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 25,257.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 29, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.

