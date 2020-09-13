Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 146 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus, down 80 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,651 tests conducted on Sept 10.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,003.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, one up from Saturday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

A 3% positive test rate is still pretty poor compared to world standards

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #97: A Guide to Japan’s ‘Off’ Stores

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo