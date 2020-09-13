Tokyo reports 146 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus, down 80 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,651 tests conducted on Sept 10.

The age groups with the most cases were people in their 20s (43) and 30s (27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 23,003.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is 24, one up from Saturday, health officials said.

