national

Tokyo reports 146 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Sunday reported 146 new cases of the coronavirus, down 103 from Saturday. The number is the result of 4,787 tests conducted on Oct 8.

By age group, the most number of infections were people in their 20s (38), followed by 34 in their 30s and 23 in their 40s.  

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 27,715.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. 


Tokyo seems to be doing okay but the Hokkaido numbers are a bit of a worry. Still under 6000 active cases in Japan which is a tiny percentage of the population.

