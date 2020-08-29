Tokyo reports 148 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 148 new cases of the coronavirus, down 99 from Saturday. Of the total, 78 are in their 20s and 30s.

The number is the result from 5,236 tests conducted on Aug 27. The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 20,717.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms is currently 34, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.





