Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 150 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 150 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 948 tests conducted on Oct 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,335.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.


© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 150 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 948 tests conducted on Oct 18.

WOW, that ratio is getting worse every day with it now being 15.82% testing positive of those being tested. They keep testing fewer people but more are testing positive. Do you still trust the low test numbers now?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

@KnowBetter: Agree, the numbers are getting worse and worse by the day, the true number of infected is likely in the tens of millions now, and most likely the worst affected country in the world yet we are still being told to believe these numbers. No one with a brain would say it's getting better in Japan

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 150 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 948 tests conducted on Oct 18.

WOW, that ratio is getting worse every day with it now being 15.82% testing positive of those being tested.

Yup.

They keep testing fewer people but more are testing positive. Do you still trust the low test numbers now?

Nope. Never did.

BTW in yesterday's news

Tokyo government considers fining people who knowingly go out when infected with COVID-19

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/tokyo-government-considers-fining-people-who-knowingly-go-out-when-infected-with-covid-19

If Tokyo does THAT, I guarantee you the number of people willing to be tested will probably be more than halved. Who's going to want to pay a few man for a test and THEN get fined for going out if they test positive??

So if they do implement that, expect the numbers to be even more skewed.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

As before, the number 24 is the key one.  The rest is just noise. Why people obsess over ratio etc mystifies me as it is not a relevant number to the threat to us all.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just waiting for the "always-deniers" and "know-everything-better" folks.

It doesn't look good (now) and it will get worse with winter approaching.

No vaccine, no medication, so we have to (hopefully) live wit it for the time being.

And do your best by following the rules given by scientists and those who really know what they're talking about!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.

How is it getting worse? The US is showing the same trend of higher number of infected but lower mortality.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

He who controls information controls the world

Doesn't surprise me at all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Quiet Day Trips from Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel