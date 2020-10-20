Tokyo reports 150 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 150 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 948 tests conducted on Oct 18.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,335.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

© Japan Today