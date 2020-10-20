Tokyo reports 150 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Wednesday reported 150 new cases of the coronavirus, up 11 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 948 tests conducted on Oct 18.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 29,335.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 24, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
KnowBetter
WOW, that ratio is getting worse every day with it now being 15.82% testing positive of those being tested. They keep testing fewer people but more are testing positive. Do you still trust the low test numbers now?
Ipanema Beach
@KnowBetter: Agree, the numbers are getting worse and worse by the day, the true number of infected is likely in the tens of millions now, and most likely the worst affected country in the world yet we are still being told to believe these numbers. No one with a brain would say it's getting better in Japan
Aly Rustom
Yup.
Nope. Never did.
BTW in yesterday's news
Tokyo government considers fining people who knowingly go out when infected with COVID-19
https://japantoday.com/category/crime/tokyo-government-considers-fining-people-who-knowingly-go-out-when-infected-with-covid-19
If Tokyo does THAT, I guarantee you the number of people willing to be tested will probably be more than halved. Who's going to want to pay a few man for a test and THEN get fined for going out if they test positive??
So if they do implement that, expect the numbers to be even more skewed.
Wakarimasen
As before, the number 24 is the key one. The rest is just noise. Why people obsess over ratio etc mystifies me as it is not a relevant number to the threat to us all.
klausdorth
Just waiting for the "always-deniers" and "know-everything-better" folks.
It doesn't look good (now) and it will get worse with winter approaching.
No vaccine, no medication, so we have to (hopefully) live wit it for the time being.
And do your best by following the rules given by scientists and those who really know what they're talking about!
Reckless
How is it getting worse? The US is showing the same trend of higher number of infected but lower mortality.
Oxycodin
He who controls information controls the world
Doesn't surprise me at all.