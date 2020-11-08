Tokyo reports 157 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 157 new cases of the coronavirus, down 32 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,540 tests conducted on Nov 6.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,767.
By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (33).
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 35, one down from Saturday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
1 Comment
Login to comment
Zoroto
FWIW, this the highest number of Monday cases since Aug 17, when it was 161.
Vinny
yes these numbers are weird because the testing rates fluctuate so much with widely different positive cases found each time. but just went back to one of your posts Zoroto and like the thinking - never considered this: 'My guess is a set of people (politicians, athletes, tarento) get tested weekly regardless of any symptoms, and it just happens to be on Thursday/Friday. So, of course, they mostly come back negative'. Can't wait to read the freakenomics take on all this stuff whenever they figure it out!