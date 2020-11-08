Tokyo reports 157 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 157 new cases of the coronavirus, down 32 from Sunday. The number is the result of 3,540 tests conducted on Nov 6.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 32,767.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (33).

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 35, one down from Saturday, health officials said.





External Link

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

