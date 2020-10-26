Tokyo reports 158 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 158 new cases of the coronavirus, up 56 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,449 tests conducted on Oct 24.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,285.

The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 33, up four from Monday, health officials said.





