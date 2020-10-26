Tokyo reports 158 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Tuesday reported 158 new cases of the coronavirus, up 56 from Monday. The number is the result of 2,449 tests conducted on Oct 24.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 30,285.
The number of infected people in Tokyo with severe symptoms is 33, up four from Monday, health officials said.
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Aly Rustom
So out of all tested 1 out of 15 or 16 is positive
Nihonview
Ok,lets compare:
France
France hits new record of daily COVID-19 cases: "We have lost control of the epidemic"
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-france-new-record-daily-covid-19-cases/
Dr. Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the government's virus advisory body, expressed surprise Monday at the "brutality" of the rise, after a record 52,010 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday.
Belgium’s intensive care units could be overrun in a fortnight – as it happened
Belgium’s intensive care units will be overrun in a fortnight if the rate of infection continues, a spokesman for country’s Covid-19 crisis centre has said. Dr Yves Van Laethem said the 2,000 intensive care beds would be full with patients without a change of course. On Monday morning, new regulations came into force in Brussels.
I think you get the point.